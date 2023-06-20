Slowdive will have a new album in September, “Everything Is Alive”

The one that continues to be one of the reference bands of the shoegaze sound and dream pop, Slowdiveannounces a new job. “Everything Is Alive” would see the light of the hand of the record label Dead Oceans he September 1st.

“Everything Is Alive” will be Slowdive’s first album since “Slowdive”published in 2017, one of those works that once again placed the band from Neil Halstead y Rachel Goswell at the center of the musical news of guitar pop.

As a preview of the album, you can already listen to “Kisses”, a song for which a video clip has also been published, just a few days before Slowdive will perform for the first time in their career at the Glastonbury festival (specifically on June 25).

It will be the group’s fifth album and it will move again in the usual coordinates of the Slowdive sound, although pointing out novelties without distancing itself from its path. With Halstead himself as producer, the group has worked on the final mix with Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, SZA, Alvvays) to round off six of the eight themes of the paper.

“Everything Is Alive” It will include the songs: “Shanty”, “Prayer Remembered”, “Alife”, “Andalucia Plays”, “Kisses”, “Skin In The Game”, “Chained To A Cloud” and “The Slab”. And remember, it will be published on September 1st.

