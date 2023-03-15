The complex battle that Tyron constantly has with his instincts is perfectly reflected in “UGLY”. A hand-to-hand fight with his demons that almost always ends up leaving the artist on the ground surrounded by a pool of blood and unable to see the exit. This new leap in his career is a sour loop of pain, disbelief, lack of acceptance and anguish from a figure who wants to fit into today’s society but doesn’t know how. At the same time, “UGLY” it reflects a Tyron who not only makes music to heal himself, but also seeks to spread his message to a growing audience. That is why this latest installment is generating a division of opinions among listeners. It places the artist on the ropes all the time as if he were in an Aranofsky movie, in which he has his own heart in his hand and does not stop squeezing it.

“UGLY” it is a ball that stays stuck in your throat of tension, anxiety and exhaustion. A record that consciously amplifies the obsessive disorders of Slowthai to turn them into messages of improvement and music. A piece of suffering with a fake smile that they force you to maintain. A false happiness to defend against a burning paper society. Lately there has been a great wave of rejection towards the current Tyron for becoming a more commercial figure and trying to heal his wounds. He liked the character destroyed by the world much more, and drugged up to the eyebrows, than the rehabilitated one. However, the value of “UGLY” it goes far beyond applauding or not applauding his pop leanings or his punk armor. This release talks about continuing to use music to generate emotions, impact and tell all the fans, who identified with him from the beginning, that they are not alone and that the fight for a better life is worth it even if it lasts forever.

The punk soul with which it develops “UGLY” Pushed by Dan Carey (Kae Tempest, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg) makes this message of resistance even more powerful with a Tyron who is comfortable and authentic within this style. “It’s okay to cry, okay to cry” yell at “HAPPY”, which is undoubtedly the hit of the album with permission from that great initial start of “Yum” y “Selfish” in which he concentrates all his miseries in just a few minutes. This new album is a boxing ring that Tyron has known since he was little, but in which he never quite knows how to enter and defend himself. They are continuous blows of life until ending with the jaw disengaged as a search for peace and to release all the accumulated rage. It’s a pretty screwed-up self-analysis to assume that all his addictions and miseries continue to kick in no matter how much therapy he tries to do. You just need to watch the video “Yum” and that look on Tyron’s face of genuine panic at never being able to assume the maturity of having been a father.

In the process of creating this new stage, Ethan P. Flynn (FKA twigs) sneaks in as one of the names that push the little details that make “UGLY” a great record In particular, his participation along with Tyron in the creation of the fantastic “Tourniquet” (“I give you everything I’ve got ’til the last fucking bone I have. Take it all, take it all, take it and leave”) which comes almost closing the album and in which Tylor Skye from Jockstrap also collaborates. The arrival of Fontaines DC on the guitars of the cut that gives the album its name is another of the great moments of the project. And, without a doubt, Tyron’s commitment to introduce Sega Bodega in the production of “Feel Good”, with the participation of Shygirl in the choruses of the song (let’s remember that Slowthai previously collaborated with Blane on the iconic “BDE”), is quite a success.

“UGLY” It’s not just an album that champions imperfections, but rather fights to accept that we can all fall into darkness at some point in our lives and that doesn’t make us inferior. It is a record that, more than seeking acceptance from others, tries to make them see and accept what is different in a completely valid way. Tyron risks again longing for growth and the widest possible dissemination of his art. He needs the reception of his music to be as great as his involvement in making it. And it is that nobody can deny how, with each release, Slowthai always goes down to hell to try to get to know himself a little better despite the enormous injuries and sequelae with which he ends up returning.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://slowthai.bandcamp.com/album/ugly">UGLY by slowthai</a>