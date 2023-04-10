Alen Smailagić is convinced that Partizan can go far in the Euroleague.

Partizan is among the eight best teams in the Euroleague, has qualified for the next stage of the competition and will find out who they will play against at the end of Sunday. The victory against Monaco took a step towards the top 8 and the duel with Panathinaikos in the Arena will put an end to the league part of the season in the elite.

Alen Smailagic he is convinced that the black and whites have not yet said the last word and that they can be among the four best teams in Kaunas (from May 19 to 21).

“We are still not aware, we do not think as if we have done something great because it is not the end. We can do something bigger. We didn’t have time to celebrate after Monaco, the trip, training, the match with Igoke awaits us, there is no time to relax,” said Smailagić for the club’s television.

He believes in the whole team.

“At the gathering I said what I said, they told me I was crazy and stupid. I said the final four, brother, I’m sticking to it, I’m not going to change anything. We’ll see if I’m crazy or stupid“, Allen laughed.

He then referred to the match in France, which was settled by Kevin Panter with a three-pointer in the end. “A phenomenal experiencewe are fighting for placement and entering the top 8, you can feel the tension and love and everything we did during the year… We didn’t start the season well, we became a team, chemistry developed, a beautiful feeling. I have no words to describe this happiness.”

He came to Partizan from the NBA League, he was part of Golden State, he tried to compare it with the Euroleague.

“Two different competitions, NBA is NBA, Europe is Europe. I got many more minutes here, a chance to show myself. The goal of every young player is the NBA, but for now I wouldn’t change anything, I would let this flow as it flows.”

At the end of November last year, Smailagic was injured for the second time, he just recovered, in the duel with Barcelona he injured his finger. Another break was waiting for him, but he insisted on playing, to help the team that was in a result crisis at the time. The fact that he only recently took off the protection on that finger shows how serious things were.

“The doctors then said that there would be a six to eight week break, without the ball. There was a derby, some difficult matches, I told Željko that I wanted to play on my own responsibility, he told me that he would not stand in the way of my wish. We had a preventive measure, I bandaged my finger. I’ve only just taken off the protection, Doctor Moma is a little skeptical, but I have to feel the finger.”

He also talked about the chemistry within the team. “We have quality players, experienced and young ones eager for success. There is not much to say, except that we will bite and we will not let anyone get us easily. There is no division between older and younger with us, we are all there, there is no difference in age in the dressing room.”

Finally, he had a message for the fans.

“Come in as many as possible, our hearts are full whenever we see you. Go Partizan,” concluded Smailagić.

