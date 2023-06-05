Small plane suspected of intruding into the high-speed pursuit of US military aircraft over Washington, causing a sonic boom – yqqlm

Chinanews.com, June 5th, comprehensive foreign media reports, US officials said that on the 4th local time, US F-16 jet fighter jets scrambled to chase a light aircraft at high speed and caused a sonic boom over the US capital. The light plane eventually crashed in the mountains of southwestern Virginia.

According to the Associated Press, according to a statement from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Cessna plane took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, on the 4th local time, and was originally scheduled to fly to Long Island, New York. But inexplicably, the plane made a U-turn over Long Island and plummeted down over Washington, D.C.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement that U.S. forces attempted to establish contact with the pilot of the Cessna until the plane later crashed in Virginia. In addition, F-16 jet fighter jets are allowed to fly at supersonic speeds, causing sonic booms. Many US media said that the sonic boom caused panic among many residents in the US capital area.

NORAD also said, “During this incident, the aircraft also used flares — which the public may have seen — in an attempt to get the pilot’s attention. When flares are used, the intercepted aircraft and the ground will be given high priority. Safety of personnel. Flares burn quickly and completely, and do not pose a danger to personnel on the ground when fired.”

A U.S. official said the crash of the Cessna was not caused by a fighter jet, Reuters reported. Another source familiar with the matter said the plane, believed to be on autopilot, had not responded to authorities.

Citing sources familiar with the investigation, CNN said the Cessna plane had four people on board and was about 315 miles beyond its planned destination before it crashed. U.S. officials also said the FAA routinely calls in fighter jets if there is a situation where it is unsafe to fly.

It was not immediately clear why the Cessna did not respond to authorities’ controls or what caused the crash.

Virginia State Police said that as of the evening of the 4th, local authorities were still conducting search and rescue operations. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will jointly investigate the incident.

U.S. President Joe Biden was playing golf near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland when the fighter jets took off. A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service said the incident had no impact on the president’s actions on the 4th. White House officials also said Biden was briefed on the incident.