American health officials have formalized two cases of monkeypox involving children. One is in California while the other does not reside in the United States but was tested while in Washington. The two children were described as being in good health and being treated. How they contracted the disease is being investigated, but officials think it was through domestic transmission.

In addition to the two pediatric cases, health officials said they were aware of at least eight women among the more than 2,500 cases in the United States reported so far. The virus is mainly spread among men who have homosexual relationships but Jennifer McQuiston, of the CDC, said it is not “surprising” to see cases “occasionally” in other categories of people as well.

Officials said the virus can spread through close personal contact and through towels and sheets. This means that it can happen in homes, possibly through prolonged or intense contact. In Europe, there have been at least six cases of monkeypox among boys aged 17 and younger.

The news comes on the day that an international collaboration of scientists described some of the symptoms of monkeypox in an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine. to slow the spread of the infection. To date, it is the study based on the highest sample of cases.

Clinical symptoms are similar to those of sexually transmitted infections and can easily lead to misdiagnosis such as injury to the reproductive organs and anus. In some people, anal and oral symptoms have led to people being hospitalized for pain management and swallowing difficulties. 98% of the victims affected are homo and bisexual men. Although intercourse is the most likely route of transmission in most of these cases, the researchers point out that the virus can be transmitted by any close physical contact through large respiratory droplets and potentially through clothing and other surfaces.

“There is a global shortage of both vaccines and treatments – the authors comment – The results of this study, including identifying the people most at risk of infection, will facilitate the global response to the virus. high-risk group could help detect and slow its spread. Recognizing the disease, tracing contacts and advising people to isolate themselves are key to having the most effective response possible. “