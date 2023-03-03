Signed the Memorandum of Understanding between WINDTRE and the Municipality of Campiglia Marittima to support the city in the path towards the Smart City. This initiative represents a step forward in the process of ecological and digital transition of the territory.

The objective of the collaboration is to evaluate initiatives aimed at analyzing the needs of citizens and businesses in order to design and implement innovative solutions such as, for example, the WINDTRE Energy Supervisor which makes it possible to optimize energy performance in order to improve the efficiency, savings and sustainability of Smart Cities, also thanks to Data Analytics tools.

Stephanie Matrone, Transformation & Development Office Director of WINDTRE, says: “We are happy to inaugurate this transformation path towards the smart city together with the Municipality of Campiglia Marittima. Our company proposes, in fact, to be alongside the administration to study and develop, thanks to a latest generation infrastructure and specific skills gained from experience in the field, a series of advanced and personalized services based on the needs of the territory , capable of simplifying and improving the daily life of citizens and businesses”.

L’advisor Stella Zannoni who follows the project explains: “More responsibility, more humanity, more green. These are the three dimensions of the WINDTRE sustainability model which also correspond to our objectives. The protocol signed with the operator will see the creation of a working table where the administration and the company will meet to develop and analyze the needs of our territory. The topics covered will be the following: improving the efficiency and effectiveness of public spending and services for citizens, offering better services and ensuring the country’s sustainability and livability, digitizing services and infrastructures. The other important objective of the comparison will be given by the Energy supervisor project, the energy management system for the public administration. The working table will discuss with citizens, particular attention will be given to commercial and manufacturing companies, schools, and tourist flows in order to bring more information and awareness for an ecological transaction. This comparison will allow us to develop an increasingly sustainable and livable country for our citizens and tourists”.

One of the ten concrete, measurable and integrated objectives in the business of the WINDTRE sustainability plan is in fact that of putting digital at the service of smart cities and designing the green transition of Italian cities together with local administrations. For years, the company has been promoting solutions and projects aimed at accompanying the country towards a more sustainable and inclusive future and aims to achieve ambitious results in all three ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) dimensions by 2030. , in line with the UN 2030 Agenda.

Photo: Janericloebe, Public domain, attraverso Wikimedia Commons