Smart City, signed between WINDTRE and the Municipality of Imola

WINDTRE and the Municipality of Imola have signed the memorandum of understanding for the Smart City path with the aim of increasing the technological skills of the administration and designing innovative solutions dedicated to citizens and businesses in the area.

The signing of the agreement took place during the annual meeting of the National Association of Italian Municipalities, which took place in Genoa last week.

Energy efficiency, digitalisation of decision-making processes in the tourism sector, intelligent mobility services and environmental protection through the use of Big Data Analytics are some of the areas of greatest interest for which WINDTRE aims to support Municipalities in this path of change .

“We are happy to collaborate with the Municipality in the digital and sustainable transformation of the city”, he claims Stefania MatroneDirector of the company’s Transformation & Development Office. “Imola is historically a reality that attracts many tourists, due to the beauty of the area and the major events it hosts throughout the year, think for example of Formula 1 races, concerts and other motoring competitions. In a scenario such as that of a grand prix, which moves hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, our company aims to be alongside the administration with advanced Big Data Analytics solutions, which allow us to study mobility flows in order to improve the management of traffic and urban transport services, not only during major events, but also in everyday life”.

“This protocol, signed by the Municipality at the ANCI National Assembly, aims to enhance and deepen the path that as the City of Imola we are taking in the Smart City with the digitalisation and simplification of services” points out Marco Panierimayor of Imola. “From 2020 to today we have made up for some delays, activating the digitalised and standardized PagoPA payment method, making some municipal services accessible via SPID, launching the Territorial Information System (SIT) for cadastral data, the extension of optical fiber in the area, as well as the Digital Civil Service and other initiatives. The partnership with WINDTRE will allow us to increase the quantity and processing of data (Big Data) useful for the development of the city, starting with tourist flows, traffic flows and the use of services”.

One of the ten concrete, measurable and business-integrated objectives of the WINDTRE sustainability plan is to put digital at the service of Smart Cities and design the urban transformation of Italian cities together with local administrations to improve the environment, health and quality. of people’s lives.

For years, the company has been promoting solutions and projects aimed at accompanying the country towards a more sustainable and inclusive future and aims to achieve, by 2030, ambitious results in all three ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) dimensions. , in line with the UN 2030 Agenda.

CS

In the photo, in the centre, Stefania Matrone of WINDTRE and Marco Panieri Mayor of Imola

Share this article:

Share this: Facebook

X

