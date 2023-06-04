Smart speaker, keep this name in mind: it will make it very easy for you to move around the kitchen | What is it and why is it useful

Smart devices are part of our daily lives and the trend is growing, with a diffusion in increasingly different areas

It can be said that we are witnesses of one technological revolution. In recent years the new entry in many houses is the smart speakeri.e. a speaker with a built-in virtual assistant and powered by artificial intelligencewhich responds to our voice commands and performs a number of functions.

This technology can also be used in the kitchen, while we literally have our “hands in the dough” and we cannot abandon our culinary preparations to avoid ruining the whole recipe.

In fact, in the kitchen there are crucial moments in which if we move away from the stove, the outcome of the entire dish can be compromised. On these occasions the smart speaker saves us from the mess: no more running out of the kitchen wearing an apron or with greasy hands to quickly search on the smart phone for an explanation of a detail of the recipe we are preparing.

How many times have we found ourselves with the phone screen full of fingerprints or covered in a blanket of flour because we handled it while we were cooking and we absolutely needed essential information? With the smart speaker these situations are a distant memory. Just make one vocal question and the virtual assistant will answer us immediately.

A real help in the kitchen

The help that the smart speaker can give us is not limited to provide us with the answers which we need. He is also capable of calculate cooking times e notify us if we need to turn off the oven or remind us of anything we need to do for a recipe to be successful.

We can do it explain the steps of the recipe aloudso we will avoid having to read them, we can ask ingredient recommendations alternatives when we realize that we are missing something at home to make the recipe, we can ask for similar recipes to be provided…

The intelligent kitchen that responds to our orders

But it doesn’t end there. Smart speakers can also “act” as well as speak. It may sound creepy but it’s actually extremely useful. Self we connect the smart speaker to other smart deviceswe have the possibility to make them interact, by giving commands to the virtual assistant.

For example, we can intervene on the oven without touching it, or on the lights, avoiding smearing even the switches when we are busy in the kitchen. We can also ask the smart speaker to prepare the shopping list and even order ingredients online that we lack.