SMET Decline in freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno in the first half of 2023 – Current affairs

Freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno is still declining, recording a slowdown of 3.8% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

This further decline is highlighted by the Statistical Bulletin recently published by the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, which provides all the details on the individual ports and on the different segments of maritime transport.

In particular, in Salerno in the first six months of 2023, a total of 6,519,665 tonnes of goods were moved, with a decrease of 5.7% compared to the previous year. The ro-ro transport scenario is even more critical, which is the vocation of Campania’s second port: 111,244 rolling units, with a decrease of 8.3% compared to the first 6 months of 2022.

“We do not hide our concern about this significant decline, which in our opinion represents a highly negative economic indicator not only for the South but also for the whole country – commented Domenico De Rosa, CEO of the SMET Group -.

In fact, this is yet another sharp slowdown, which ultimately we must trace back to the ECB’s excessive attention to the return of inflation to 2% and to a monetary policy of continuous increase in interest rates, which has taken resources away from business investments and the purchasing capacity of private citizens, seriously damaging the real economy. Urgent measures are needed to promote recovery.”

