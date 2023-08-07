SMET The Group turns 76 and is tinged with grenade in honor of Salernitana – Companies

The SMET Group – founded by the head of the family Domenico De Rosa senior back in 1947 – celebrates 76 years of life and is tinged with a grenade in honor of a new, solid and lasting friendship with the US Salernitana 1919.

The new IVECO vehicle with the colors and logo of the president Danilo Iervolino’s team was presented yesterday at SPA Easyfuel in via Cappello Vecchio in Salerno.

An iconic vehicle from Salerno that seals a new important value partnership between the integrated logistics company from Salerno and the ambitious football club of the capital which, with the arrival of the entrepreneur from Palma Campania, is experiencing the most magical moments of its already glorious history that boasts 104 years of life.

Last year Domenico De Rosa shared the Innovation Oscar with Danilo Iervolino awarded by ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators for the results achieved in their respective sectors.

In the presence of friends, family, employees, managers, stakeholders, customers and institutional and commercial partners, the great SMET party saw Domenico De Rosa, CEO of SMET and grandson of the progenitor Domenico De Rosa senior, talk about tradition and at the same time innovation on stage, introduced by questions from journalist Carmen Incisivo.

