Smile presents “Green Lightning” in Bilbao

In “Green Thunder” the change of language is not the only novelty (first album sung entirely in Spanish). On a musical level, there is an opening towards other styles: “we are very eclectic. When I sit down to compose, I never think about whether I’m going to make a pop song, a Latin song or a rock song. I write the songs and they come out in a certain way, but I don’t predispose myself to do something certain. It is what comes to me. If what I get is interesting, I’ll show it to the rest of the group. We are a very eclectic group. Even within the album itself, there are some songs that are more Latin, others that are more pop rock, others that are more folk… Smile has always worked like this”, John Franks told us in the interview that we published at the beginning of the year on the occasion of of the disc release.

Regarding the change in language, John told us that “I am of English origin and all the records my parents had at home, who were also very music lovers, were in English. I have listened to very little music in Spanish, except for an album by Mocedades that slipped into my father’s discography, I had practically not listened to anything. The songs came naturally to me in English and I had never considered changing languages. Yes, it is true that we were seeing that music in this country works almost entirely in Spanish, there are no bands left here that sing in English. The international bands that you listen to in English, but the ones from here you listen to in your language. We realized that if we wanted to grow and reach more people, we would have to change languages. It was difficult, because at first things that seemed interesting to me did not come out, but over time, as we were playing at festivals and coinciding with other bands that sang in Spanish, I became familiar with the process and with the way of to write songs in Spanish and little by little songs came out that seemed more interesting to me, I shared them with the group and they were also accepted. In the end we decided to take the leap and it seems that people have accepted it well, that it could have been suicide, it could have gone wrong and ended our career. But those things also turn us on. With the previous album we got into themes more of bailongos, it also caused a lot of headaches, but on a creative level, these things are very motivating”