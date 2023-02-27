Kristijan Šmit, a high representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina who is not recognized by the governments of Russia, China and the authorities of the Republika Srpska, will react until midnight today to prevent the entry into force of the Law on Immovable Property in the Republika Srpska, N1 learns, citing diplomatic sources.

The Peace Implementation Council (PIC) is holding an extraordinary session today, and last week the Office of the High Representative in BiH was requested that the Constitutional Court of BiH urgently react when it comes to the entry into force of the Law on Immovable Property in the Republic of Srpska in order to, as they stated, , prevented irreversible damage.

They state that the Peace Implementation Council is giving Šmit the green light to react and his reaction is expected by midnight.

According to the Law on Immovable Property adopted by the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, all immovable property used by the authorities of the Republic of Srpska, local self-government units, public companies, public institutions and all other services belong to the Republic of Srpska

This law was adopted at the end of December last year in the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska.

The law of the same name, which was originally adopted at the beginning of February last year, was suspended by the High Representative in BiH in April and decided not to implement it until the decision of the Constitutional Court of BiH.

In September, the Constitutional Court of BiH overturned the law, but a new law was adopted in the NSRS, very similar to the old one, except for the provision that the law does not apply to property that was managed as property of BiH until December 31, 1991.

Let us remind you that the 2005 Law on the Temporary Prohibition of the Disposal of State Property, which was imposed by the then High Representative in BiH, Paddy Ashdown, prohibited the disposal of state property until the adoption of a new law at the BiH level, which determines which property belongs to which level of government.

