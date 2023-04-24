Home » Smog in the EU, over 1,200 victims among children. Po valley among the most polluted areas
World

Smog alarm in Europe and in Italy, where the Po Valley is confirmed as one of the most polluted areas of the old continent. This time, however, the numbers concern children: every year over 1,200 minors are victims of the pollution accumulated in the twenty-seven EU countries and in Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey. The estimate comes from the European Environment Agency which, in its latest report, demands specific policies from governments for the protection of children and adolescents, such as the creation of “clean air zones” around schools. In fact, there is very little near green schools in Europe at the moment.

On average, according to data, just over 10% of the area within a radius of 300 meters from educational facilities is green, and only 6% is covered by trees. The schools with the greenest surroundings tend to be in northern Europe. In Italy, in cities such as Milan, Bari and Naples, less than 5% of the area within 300 meters of schools is green. Things are better in Rome, Florence and Bologna, where the percentage is between 5 and 10%.

But our country is not doing well at all even in general. Cremona is among the European cities with the highest concentration of fine particulate matter in the air (Pm2.5), ranking 372nd. Only the monitoring stations of Piotrkow Trybunalski and Nowi Sacz, in Poland, and Slavonski Brod in Croatia are doing worse. Padua is 367th. Bergamo, Piacenza, Brescia and Venice occupy positions from 356 to 359, Milan 349. Rome is 257th, Naples 241st. Scrolling the ranking from bottom to top, Genoa is the first Italian city with an air quality defined as acceptable (158th place). In the same group, Livorno (33rd) and Sassari, with the best data in Italy, in 16th place. Faro, Portugal, and the Swedish cities of Umea and Uppsala were ranked as the cities with the cleanest air in the EU.

The Po Valley is confirmed as one of the European regions with the highest levels of particulate matter (Pm10 and Pm2.5) in the atmosphere. High concentrations of particulate matter are also found in Central and Eastern Europe, mainly due to the use of coal for heating and industrial production. Nitrogen dioxide, whose emissions are mainly caused by traffic, characterizes the air of all the major cities of the continent, while high concentrations of ozone mainly affect Italy and the Mediterranean basin due to the role of solar radiation and of the heat in the formation of this gas.

