Another promotional campaign for existing WINDTRE customers.

In these hours some SMS campaigns are being sent to W3 mobile customers to promote the offers Super Fiber, Super Home Internet, Super Fiber & Easy Assistance and Super Fiber & Netflix.

Right away some examples of the texts sent:

GOOD TO BE WINDTRE! Guaranteed savings with Internet at home from 19.99E/month, modem included and with 12 months of Amazon Prime. Call 800995159 or come to the WINDTRE Store by 14/02. Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage, privacy windtre.it/miahv20

GOOD TO BE WINDTRE! Guaranteed savings with Super Fibra at 24.99E/month, modem included! Plus you get 12 months of Amazon Prime. Call 800995159 or come to the WINDTRE Store by 14/02. Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage, privacy windtre.it/superfibracd1

GOOD TO BE WINDTRE! Guaranteed savings with Super Internet Casa which offers you unlimited internet at 22.99E/month! We are waiting for you in the WINDTRE Store by 14/02. Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage and privacy on windtre.it/fwaout

GOOD TO BE WINDTRE! Choose Super Fiber & Netflix from 33.99E/month, you’ll get the best movies and TV series in HD modem included and 12 months of Amazon Prime! Come to the WINDTRE Store by 14/02. Info, costs, modem, withdrawal, coverage and privacy windtre.it/sfnet33