Snacks and Soft Drinks: the journey to supermarkets continues

Our wanderings through shops and supermarkets continue, discovering new products with a particular liveliness.

Pringles Kicckin’Sour cream flavour Flame Medium level of spiciness: the wavy shape icon chips, has an additional sour cream and chilli flavour, I’ll admit right away it didn’t convince me. Once you open the package you are not struck by any type of particular aroma.

The flavor is that of the classic Pringles with the addition of spiciness which is not excessively intrusive but which still covers the sour cream and this leads to no perceived aftertaste.

Rather disappointing, an unsuccessful combo.

Ori di Langa Chips with truffle – Truffle Chips: you have to start from the assumption that if you like truffles, if you are not a tuber fan, don’t take them, but if you like them… don’t take them.

Once the bag is opened, the scent of the truffle is very faint, a perception that continues in the mouth. The strong and decisive flavor does not emerge except to a minimal extent, disappointing expectations. The chip itself is crunchy and not very greasy, pleasant on the palate. It’s truly a shame not to have been able to make this combination perfect, especially when it is considered a gourmet version.

Fanta Blood Orange: when the can is opened you can smell a pleasant fruity scent of oranges which immediately brings your mind back to summer. The red color of the drink and the intense, fresh and decisive flavor are a pleasure for the senses, as well as having a persistent aftertaste.

An excellent soft drink to quench your thirst.

Vanilla croissant trunks: a new flavor produced by the Castel D’Azzano confectionery house, a croissant with a pleasant softness to which vanilla cream is added which however is rather artificial. However, the vanilla sensor is barely perceptible, leaving room for excessive sweetness.

A snack suitable for enjoying an aroma that is not the usual standard flavours.

