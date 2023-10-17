Snacks at the Lidl Supermarket – Mondo Japan

Our journey through the supermarkets continues in search of special and evocative delicacies, snacks and drinks. We stopped at Lidl

Speedy fins from Pronto Crock to taste Mexico: they are tasty snacks, it is a pre-cooked and frozen product, ready to be heated and served. They have a beautiful golden color with that rotisserie scent.

Pleasant, slightly spicy, although I expected them to be more spicy, perhaps a little too greasy even when cooked in the oven. Suitable to be accompanied by some sauce such as BBQ or Tex Mex.

Milk cream cookies by Sondey: crunchy biscuit, round in shape, with white chocolate and a mix of cereals. The flavor immediately reminds us of Kinder cereals even if, after eating a couple of them, it is rather nauseating due to the excessive sweetness. However, pleasant due to the meltability of the chocolate.

Once you open the package you are surrounded by the scent of very sugary milk, therefore suitable for those who love very sweet foods. Just try it.

Patatas Fritas crips with sea salt and olive flavour from Sol & Mar, from Spain, are chips with a pleasant crunch and a strongly salty flavour, with a powerful olive taste that is so much so that it is artificial.

Once the package is opened, one cannot help but be overwhelmed by the olive essence, whose character lies entirely in the chip, which is not excessively greasy.

Appetizing but have something to drink handy, for example a good beer.

