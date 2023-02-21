American guitarist and singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordanbetter known as Snail Mailsurprised those attending one of his concerts in Baltimore by inviting the Canadian Mac DeMarco para tocar “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” de Talking Heads.

In addition to this song by David Byrne’s group, they also performed their joint single “A Cuckhold’s Refrain” on stage.

In November of last year, the artist announced the period of residence that she would do in Baltimore, her hometown, under the name of “Valentine Fest”. All five shows take place in a local pub, called Ottobar. On the fourth night, and as a gift to the public, the artist invited Mac DeMarco to cover the classic theme of Talking Heads, “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)”. For this occasion, DeMarco he limited himself to playing the guitar, while the band accompanied the artist.

But said cover was not the only song they performed as a duo: followed by “A Cuckhold’s Refrain”, a single that they released in September 2022 under the name “Peppermint Patty”. On this issue, Mail is in charge of singing the verses loaded with pain due to infidelity, while DeMarco canta el estribillo que dice: “If I had known just one night would cuck me out of my own home”.