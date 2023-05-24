Home » Snake Eater, il remake di MGS3
Snake Eater, il remake di MGS3

Snake Eater, il remake di MGS3

After it was anticipated by several rumors, Konami has finally announced today the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3titled Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater. For now not much is known about the game except that it will be a remake faithful to the original, but obviously with gameplay and graphics aligned to modern standards.

Waiting to find out more, including the launch date, we leave you with the spectacular announcement trailer: enjoy!

MX Video – Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater

