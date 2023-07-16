Snake hunter caught record python | Info

Brandon Reihi, a snake hunter, caught a female python that kept a record 111 eggs.

A record number eggs was removed from the nest of a Burmese python in Florida’s Everglades National Park. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it was a female python caught on July 7 was guarding a nest with as many as 111 eggs! This is a new national record for the size of the nest. A female python usually lays between 50 and 100 eggs.

Brendon Rejhi, the snake hunter, has arrived by boat to the nest which was well hidden in a hollow of dead grass and weeds. In a video circulating on social networks it can be seen that the snake is not present until Rejhi noticed that she was curled up nearby and ready to attack.

A snake almost four and a half meters long tried to grab Rejhi at one point, however, the hunter was careful, he grabbed her by the head and pulled her out of the nest. The final count of 111 eggs included intact eggs and shells that appeared to have been crushed. Captured pythons are generally euthanized in Florida, but Rejhi said he did the female was handed over alive to experts who will put a tracking device on her and then return her to the wild.

“That sounds a bit crazy. But it leads us to other snakes and tells us a lot about their habits and how they move,” says Rejhi. The nest was discovered on the same day that the python was caught five meters and 80 centimeters and weighs 57 kilograms. That counts as a state record, and probably a world record for length.

Burmese pythons can exceed six meters. Females tend to outnumber males. They usually lay between 12 and 36 eggs, but they are able to produce up to 100 eggs, Kurir writes. A python can live up to 25 years. Burmese pythons are native to Southeast Asia.

They inadvertently made their way to the Everglades through the exotic pet trade in the 1990s. Recent research suggests that environmentally damaging snakes are expanding their populations and seeking new habitats around Okeechobee in south Florida.

Currently, there is a python removal competition where hunters who catch the most snakes or record specimens receive valuable cash prizes. Burmese pythons are not a protected species in Florida and can be captured and humanely killed year-round without a permit. More than 16,000 Burmese pythons have been removed in this way since 2000.

