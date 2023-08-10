Home » Snake in the center of Užice | Info
Snake in the center of Užice | Info

The snake huddled on a rock, trying to warm itself in the meager sunlight.

Source: Tweet/uzice.online/Screenshot

On the beach in Užice a thin and not so short snake was found, and as stated in the video, it is in question white girl. As you can see, there was no one around. The snake huddled on a rock, trying to warm itself in the meager sun, and then tried to slither away between two rocks.

By the way, the beluška can grow up to 3 meters in length. It feeds on frogs, fish and small rodents and birds. They reproduce during the summer, and the female lays her eggs in a moist and warm place. It is interesting that it defends itself from humans by hissing and biting, but sometimes also by excrement. It can be found in most of Serbia, but it is under state protection. As stated in the comments, “she was always a domestic animal on the beach”, some even called her the “Anaconda of Užice”.

02:32 Snake Source: TikTok/imsolal

Izvor: TikTok/imsolal

