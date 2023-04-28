Snežana Đurišić is a strict mentor in Zvezda Grand | Entertainment

Snežana Đurišić was the target of a former participant of Zvezda Grand who accused her of taking a bribe, and here is what the contestant who is currently her mentor says.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

The contestant whose mother accused the singer of taking a bribe, which shocked the public, did it in agreement with her after he was eliminated from Zvezda Grand, and in cooperation with Snežana Đurišić Aleksa Lalović, who is also a mentor, spoke now.

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

“Before the performance itself, there are nuances so that you don’t forget, and as for working with her, an extremely high level of discipline and strictness, and I personally like that way of working“, says Aleksa, who considers each round a new experience.

“I’ve been doing this job for many years, but here with each round I gain new knowledge and experience, which means a lot,” said Snežana’s candidate.

(WORLD/Grand.nova.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!