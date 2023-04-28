Home » Snežana Đurišić is a strict mentor in Zvezda Grand | Entertainment
World

Snežana Đurišić is a strict mentor in Zvezda Grand | Entertainment

by admin
Snežana Đurišić is a strict mentor in Zvezda Grand | Entertainment

Snežana Đurišić was the target of a former participant of Zvezda Grand who accused her of taking a bribe, and here is what the contestant who is currently her mentor says.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

The contestant whose mother accused the singer of taking a bribe, which shocked the public, did it in agreement with her after he was eliminated from Zvezda Grand, and in cooperation with Snežana Đurišić Aleksa Lalović, who is also a mentor, spoke now.

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

“Before the performance itself, there are nuances so that you don’t forget, and as for working with her, an extremely high level of discipline and strictness, and I personally like that way of working“, says Aleksa, who considers each round a new experience.

“I’ve been doing this job for many years, but here with each round I gain new knowledge and experience, which means a lot,” said Snežana’s candidate.

(WORLD/Grand.nova.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Japan, the conservative government confirms the majority but loses seats

You may also like

Taylor Swift sang with an open wound |...

Barack Obama and Steven Spielberg exceptional tourists in...

The judgment against the serial sperm donor from...

the drama overwhelms Amici before the evening

Activision Acquisition: FTC Denies CEO Bobby Kotick’s CMA...

Amazon Music will broadcast Primavera Sound live

Afterimage (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One...

Palestine Action announces siege on Israeli weapons factory...

Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou shares the...

Ukraine latest news. Russian missiles on civilians: at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy