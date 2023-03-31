Snežana Đurišić made a comparison between the past and present day music scene and believes that most singers are of dubious quality.

Snežana Đurišić recently found herself at the center of a scandal due to one candidate’s accusations that she “took bribes” at Zvezda Granda, which is why she initiated court proceedings against Dušan Vukadinović, which she addressed again.

“Injustices, lies and rude people annoy me. Everything that annoys older people. I didn’t fight with that injustice, there is a court and law, and everything will be resolved. What is evident is that, thank God, no one believed it. It is important that for all these years, in addition to introducing myself as a singer, she also showed herself as a man who has an attitude, who is virtuous and honest“, believes Snežana Đurišić, who is considered one of the greatest ladies from the domestic public scene.

“I’m always in a good mood and when someone annoys me, I’m smiling. Today, the meaning of the word ‘lady’ can be discussed. For mental and spiritual health, it’s the most important thing, just to be happy,” added the singer, who agrees that today’s music scene and that of the last century, when she built her career, are drastically different.

“It is a topic that could be discussed for a long time. Personally, I think most people in this business are lost. It wasn’t difficult for us, at the time when I started it was simple, if you know you can, if you don’t you can’t, there was also the factor of luck, of course. Today we are in deficit with good songs, because there are many singers of dubious quality. Thanks to them, we have these ‘songs’, as I call them, that last like yogurt, as my Marija Šerifović would say. You can’t fool the people, people like songs that are real and that last. Let’s say, my song ‘Everything has passed between us’ is 35 years old and it is sung the same as when it was recorded, and these are singing tasks. There are quality songs, thank God, from Tozovac, Marinko Rokvic, Zorica Brunclik, Ana Bekuta, they proved that quality persists. Their survival depends on how young people will endure the various adversities that come their way.”

The singer recently received a gift from a guy in the audience, which made her especially happy: “One guy brought me 40 of my records to sign, he wasn’t even born when those songs were written, and he has all of that. That’s important.” .

Also, it is important that her longtime partner Vanja Milošević is her biggest supporter, besides her family, so he is often at her performances and at public events. “Vanja is always there, and when she is not, she helps me. He can’t always follow me, that wouldn’t be normal. He is there for every performance in Belgrade, it would be strange if he wasn’t. I enjoy when I’m with my family, I don’t sing in those moments,” says Snežana Đurišić.

