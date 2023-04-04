Meteorologists were predicting snow, and it is already falling heavily on Zlatibor.

During the evening hours the rain on Zlatibor turned into a heavy snowstormand a snow cover of several centimeters has already formed on the road.

“In the previous days, we heard about this cold wave and expected precipitation, but however, we did not expect a blizzard like in the middle of January. Fortunately, I still haven’t replaced the winter tires on the vehicle,” said Milan Sredojević, the driver who happened to be on the road from Zlatibor to Užice, for RINU.

Competent road services are on standby, and duty teams with heavy machinery will be sent to the field.

“At this moment, what makes driving even more difficult is dense fog that reduced visibility. The most difficult is from Zlatibor to Borova glava, where if the intensity of precipitation does not decrease, we will introduce a ban on freight traffic. We are always on standby and nothing is left to chance. For now, traffic through Zlatibor is moving slower, but without major problems. We appeal to drivers to adapt their driving to road conditions,” said Alen Mušanović from Putevo Užice.

