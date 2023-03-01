There is trampled snow and ice on the roads in the higher mountain areas, and after cleaning the roads, trucks with trailers and tow trucks were allowed to pass on the section Mostar-Jablanica-Konjic, and there are no more delays in the area of ​​Donja Jablanica either.

Source: Anatolia/Amar Mehić

The Automobile Association of the Republika Srpska states that traffic on most roads in the Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH takes place on wet and slippery roads.

Drivers are warned of reduced visibility due to fog, and are urged not to set off without winter equipment.

BIHAMK appeals to drivers not to go on the road without winter equipment.

According to the information of the citizens who left Herzegovina today for the north and vice versa, the snowfall caused a lot of problems, mostly in the area of ​​Jablanica.

Drivers use alternative roads to avoid traffic jams, and there is reportedly a total collapse in the area of ​​Donja Jablanica. According to the drivers, not even an ambulance can pass, federal media reports.

“On the Livno-Šuica (Borova Glava) and Posušje-Jablanica (Blidinje) sections, movement of goods vehicles is prohibited, and on the road Mostar-Jablanica-Konjic for goods vehicles with trailers and tow trucks. On the main roads Prozor-Gornji Vakuf/Uskoplje ( Makljen), Travnik-Donji Vakuf (Komar), Novi Travnik-Bugojno (Rostovo), Tomislavgrad-Šuica-Kupres and Livno-Bosansko Grahovo-Drvar, the use of chains is mandatory for these vehicles,” BIHAMK announced.

They added that the strong wind forms snowdrifts on the main road Priluka-Glamoč-Mlinište. There is snow on the road in some sections, and we single out the following roads: Drvar-Bosanski Petrovac, Vlasenica-Han Pijesak (Han Pogled), Turbe-Karanovac, Ripač-Bosanski Petrovac-Ključ, Bugojno-Kupres-Šuica and Gacko-Tjentište.

“Landslides are also frequent on numerous sections, and in addition to landslides, there may also be branches and fallen trees. We especially single out the main road Srbljani-Bosanska Krupa, where due to the weight of the snow, several trees fell, which endangers safe traffic. Temporary signaling has been installed , and drivers are recommended to use alternative routes. Due to damage to the crossing device on the bridge on the A-1 Podlugovi-Sarajevo North highway, traffic has been diverted from the overpass to the traffic lane (temporary traffic signals have been installed). We ask drivers to drive carefully at this location and at a significantly reduced speed. Due to the poor driving conditions in Croatia, traffic for goods vehicles has been suspended at the Izačić-Ličko Petrovo Selo border crossing. At other border crossings, waiting times do not exceed 30 minutes,” BIHAMK said.