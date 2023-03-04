Home World Snowstorm in America | Info
The southern part of the United States of America was hit by a heavy snowstorm that killed nine people.

The United States of America was hit by a powerful snowstorm that caused nine people lost their lives, writes the British “Reuters”. It’s supposed to be something more than a million people remained without electricitybut that’s not the worst because heavy rainfall followed by a tornado is just about to happen during the weekend.

The National Weather Service announced that the snow wave crossed the south of the country on Friday night and continued its movement towards the northeast of the country, where snowfall is expected during the day today. Up to 30 centimeters of snow is expected in New York and New England.

Thunderstorms with snow were even recorded in Toronto, Canada. In the video that was posted on social networks, you can see snow falling, and lightning suddenly appeared in the background. It is stated in the announcement of the National Meteorological Service that the wind reached a speed of more than 128.75 kilometers per hour and that new strikes are still expected.

