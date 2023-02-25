Heavy snow is hitting southern California in these hours, while a storm warning has been triggered in Los Angeles that hasn’t occurred since 1989. This was reported by the Cnn.



Los Angeles River (afp)

Major roads in the area – including parts of Interstate 5, the highway that connects Mexico, California and Canada – have been closed due to ice and snow, and authorities have not made predictions about when they will be open again.



Kings Canyon National Park (afp)

The snow and strong winds also knocked down several power lines, leaving more than 100,000 homes in California in the dark.



Vigneto a Redwood City (reuters)

Photos of the gardens of houses covered in snow went viral on social media and even the iconic “Hollywood” sign was surrounded by white ribbons, as were the Mojave Desert, the Santa Clarita Valley and the Inland Empire. It hasn’t been this cold in San Francisco on February 24 for 132 years.