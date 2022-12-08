Zhitong Finance APP has learned that as wind power generation in the UK declines, cold temperatures and heavy snow will hit the entire country in the next few days, and the market’s demand for heating energy will further increase. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for severe snow and ice for Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of the UK’s east coast on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures set to drop to minus 10C by the end of the week.

The cold weather will severely test the UK’s electricity and gas infrastructure as the UK enters its coldest month, with the current margin of backup power supply the smallest in seven years. Elsewhere in northwestern Europe is also at a critical juncture, with prolonged nuclear outages in France and Sweden curbing steady output during winter, when power is most needed.

Rebekah Sherwin, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Temperatures will drop as cold air sweeps across the UK from the north, with daytime temperatures dropping below freezing in many places from mid-week onwards.”

Output from wind turbines across the UK will gradually drop to just over 500 megawatts on Saturday, figures showed. That compares with more than 7,000 megawatts on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are also expected to be generally below normal in far northern Scandinavia and continental Europe, Maxar Technologies Inc. said in a report. The temperature in Norway will drop to minus 20 degrees Celsius next week, and the country is still mainly relying on electricity to deal with the cold temperature. In terms of natural gas, the current gas storage capacity in Europe is 91%, and that in Germany is 96%.

Southern Europe will shake off the frigid weather, with Madrid forecast to see even 5.8C above normal next Tuesday.