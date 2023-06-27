SNT The Piedmontese company is looking for five drivers. Economic incentives are foreseen for new hires and not only – News

SNT – Società Trasporti Novara, a historic reality in the Novara basin active in local public transport services and part of the Autoguidovie group – is looking for personnel and has announced economic measures in favor of new entries but also for the benefit of employees who support the inclusion of additional drivers in the group.

To make the job offer more attractive and to encourage candidates to join STN’s team of drivers, concrete contributions have been arranged. For applications received from the Piedmont area, an entry bonus of 1,500 euros will be awarded, while new profiles domiciled outside the region will receive 3,000 euros. The employment contracts offered, for an indefinite period, consist of 14 months’ salary, with the possibility of increasing the salary thanks to variable result bonuses based on performance.

The benefits given by the introduction in a solid context, such as that of STN, do not end here: the hiring package guarantees a TPL health health policy (at the end of the trial period) and agreements with numerous sports, fashion , technology and more, with which it is possible to obtain advantageous discounts. In order to be able to apply for the 5 positions as an operator of an exercise, you must have the D or DE + CQC people licenses, and have a car.

In addition to the essential requirements, those candidates who demonstrate a natural ability in managing personal relationships and who share the company’s values, such as responsibility, transparency, passion for their profession, determination, sustainability and innovation, are taken into greater consideration.

The incentives foreseen for the recruitment of new forces are added to the welfare credits distributed to personnel who participate in the “Introduce me a driver” referral program.

This initiative, aimed at involving current employees in hiring new colleagues, consists of the disbursement of 200 euros (which can be used, for example, for reimbursement of expenses incurred for family, health insurance, mortgages, for the purchase of cards or vouchers expenses, travel, agreements for sport, culture and leisure, for the economic coverage of summer campuses, school canteens) to anyone who suggests resources that are then actually hired, after having passed the selection and the probationary period. The referral program is reserved for promotional employees until December 31, 2023.

