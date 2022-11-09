NEW YORK – On election night in Midterm, with the House, the Senate and the fate of America hanging on the thread of the vote, the elderly Democratic president Joe Biden80 on November 20, finds time to ask the staff to get in touch with the new-born deputy Maxwell Frostt, 25, Afro-Cuban from Florida. From the president’s study filter muffled murmurs of officials, bent over the results that avenge Biden’s reformism and populist cravings of Donald Trump.