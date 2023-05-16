Home » So China struggles to recover, but demand and sales are languishing
World

So China struggles to recover, but demand and sales are languishing

by admin
So China struggles to recover, but demand and sales are languishing

Too little to talk about a turnaround, Chinese industrial production grew by 5.6% in April compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. That was much lower than analyst estimates of 10.9%, but higher than March’s 3.9%. Weaker-than-expected retail sales data also showed that consumer spending, while rebounding sharply this year, has remained below market expectations.

The decline in demand

The slow growth in industrial production comes as China‘s manufacturing sector continued to struggle with declining local and international demand, which in turn saw the sector contract unexpectedly in April.

The manufacturing sector is also a key economic driver for China and points to an uneven recovery despite the end of anti-Covid measures in December.

Retail spending in China continued to grow but the country’s main economic drivers, notably manufacturing and real estate, remained under pressure, heralding an uneven economic recovery this year.

Find out more

Spending grew at a slower-than-expected rate through April. Retail sales rose 18.4% in April, less than expectations for 21% growth but well above the 10.6% increase recorded in March.

See also  Turkey, Erdogan meets again in public after 3 days of electoral silence due to illness

You may also like

Pokémon cards are missing in Japan

Iliad grows more and more: mobile goods and...

Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, one...

Paris Court of Appeal upholds former French President...

Exclusive Morata: “Juve, win for Pogba!”

Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to three years in...

Usa, debt ceiling negotiations: Biden cancels trip to...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy