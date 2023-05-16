So China struggles to recover, but demand and sales are languishing

Listen to the audio version of the article

Too little to talk about a turnaround, Chinese industrial production grew by 5.6% in April compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. That was much lower than analyst estimates of 10.9%, but higher than March’s 3.9%. Weaker-than-expected retail sales data also showed that consumer spending, while rebounding sharply this year, has remained below market expectations.

The decline in demand

The slow growth in industrial production comes as China‘s manufacturing sector continued to struggle with declining local and international demand, which in turn saw the sector contract unexpectedly in April.

The manufacturing sector is also a key economic driver for China and points to an uneven recovery despite the end of anti-Covid measures in December.

Retail spending in China continued to grow but the country’s main economic drivers, notably manufacturing and real estate, remained under pressure, heralding an uneven economic recovery this year.

Spending grew at a slower-than-expected rate through April. Retail sales rose 18.4% in April, less than expectations for 21% growth but well above the 10.6% increase recorded in March.