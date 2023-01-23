Home World “So I Disarmed the Monterey Park Killer”
“So I Disarmed the Monterey Park Killer”

FROM THE WASHINGHTON CORRESPONDENT. Brandon Tsay is “a hero”. So the sheriff of Monterey, Robert Luna, defined it on Sunday evening in a press conference. Tsay is credited with having confronted and disarmed the killer of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran in the entrance of the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, California, where the man had gone twenty minutes after carrying out the massacre . He acted alone, there was no second “hero” as initially indicated.

Tsay, 28, told ABC’s Good Morning America what happened. “When I turned around, I saw that there was an Asian woman holding a weapon. She looked like she was looking for goals. My first thought was: I’m going to die here.” But instinct prevailed over fear. “As soon as I worked up the courage I threw myself at him with both hands, grabbed the gun and we started a fight and we both tried to keep the gun away from each other. Finally, I was able to take the gun away from him, I threw him away and there was some distance.” At that point Tsay pointed the weapon at the killer and said: «Get out of here. Otherwise I’ll shoot you.” Tran’s reaction, however, was not immediate, he almost seemed to want to stay and start fighting again. “I really thought I would shoot him if he got close,” Tsay said. Then Tran fled.

His action was decisive because it prevented a second carnage and because it allowed the police to have a precise description of the wanted man as well as to get their hands on the weapon used, a 9 mm semi-automatic Cobray M11 capable of a magazine with 30 rounds . From the weapon – bought regularly – it was easy for the police to trace his identity and to have a description of him.

Tran was stopped a few hours later in Torrance, 50 kilometers south of the Alhambra. He drove a white van. When the Swat special forces stopped him and surrounded the man, he took his own life.

