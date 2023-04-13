Seer Trevignano – Before his escape, in a video interview for the YouTube channel of a Catholic blogger, a man named Alberto Caccialanza, the self-styled seer of the Madonna of Trevignano, Gisella Cardia, told of alleged miracles that recently took place at her home, on the occasion of some dinners organized with friends: we are talking about the multiplication of food. More precisely, dumplings and pizza.

In the video, shot in the house of the former Sicilian businesswoman, she speaks and tells everything in detail. He believes it, firmly, without the slightest doubt. In support of Cardia’s credibility, the blogger talks about alleged prophecies advanced in the past by the medium herself: they concern the outbreak of the pandemic and the case of monkeypox isolated a year ago at Spallanzani in Rome. “When a person receives a message about an event, which then punctually occurs, then the message does not come from Gisella, but from the Madonna – the blogger argues confidently – it is obvious that this is the case”.

Pot gnocchi that never end

«There wasn’t a dinner for 15 people – says Cardia, regarding the first of the two alleged miracles – so I had a very small lunch with gnocchi and rabbit. So I told a friend of mine that in the meantime I wear that. And she rightly looked at me to say “but what are you doing with a plate of gnocchi”. Well, we’ll come up with something. So let’s bring these dumplings and this rabbit, really believe me, two little pieces, and while we’ve been reheating them, she’s grabbing something that she has in the freezer. We all set the table. I don’t know how it was possible, but while we were warming up and filling up our plates, all the 115 convivial guests had gnocchi on their plates and ate. And this is incredible.” This would be the first of two alleged miracles performed in the woman’s house in Trevignano Romano. But that’s not all.

The multiplication of pizza

The other miracle narrated by Cardia concerns a case of multiplication of slices of pizza. «It happened again, right here in my house – she began – one day a friend of mine brought a very small pan of pizza, for me, my husband, and at most two other people. But here we were 20-25 people… and yet not only did everyone eat that pizza, but it also stayed, we gave it as a gift. It was a pan for 4 people, 25 of us ate it».

Who is Alberto Caccialanza, “scholar of the messages of the Virgin”

«My name is Alberto, I live in Cremona and I converted in 2014 thanks to the Marian apparitions of San Bonico, in Piacenza. Before that date I was a total atheist and lived a turbulent life, often characterized by fights and violence. After going out of curiosity to the place of apparition in San Bonico, I felt a ball of heat trace a circle between my stomach and belly: such a shocking sign that it prompted me to radically change my life. From that moment on, I devoted myself totally to the study of Marian messages (that is, coming from the Virgin, ed.) all over the world, over the centuries up to the present day».

These are the first lines of the biography of Alberto Caccialanza, the last interviewer of the seer of Trevignano and self-taught scholar of messages of divine origin, as he defines himself on his personal website.

The blogger boasts over 27,000 subscribers on YouTube. He has published almost 400 similar videos on his channel, and several also on “Numero6.org”: «A free platform, created to give a voice to those who are censored by the Mass Media, Youtube and governments», reads the description of the site. The video content on Numero6.org is not free, but you must subscribe to view it.

The same portal, which presents itself as a bulwark of free information, has been cited several times by the well-known anti-hoax site “Butac” as a source of fake news and unverified news.

