So Italy strengthens the Ukrainian artillery

There is not only the long convoy of self-propelled guns filmed two days ago at the Udine railway station, as it passes by astonished commuters. For a few weeks now, several videos shot in Ukraine have shown the powerful M109Ls firing at the Russian lines. And thus they testify to how important Italy’s contribution to the military operations of the resistance is. Among those already present at the front and those taken back in Udine, there are at least thirty tracked howitzers, while some sources speak of an even double number: a total of sixty vehicles have already been delivered to the Kiev forces or will be in the near future.

