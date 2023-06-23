So Prighozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenaries, declared war on Moscow

Kiev counter-offensive under accusation

Meanwhile, there are tensions between Washington and Kiev over the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The pace of the counterattack is slow and “disappointing,” US officials complained. “Everything has yet to happen”, the response of the military in Kiev. The Ukrainian leaders have been admitting a temporary scarcity of results for days, including President Volodymyr Zelensky himself. But according to US official and military sources, interviewed by CNN, the advance “is not meeting expectations on any of the fronts”: therefore not in the east, in the Donbass, where the Russians are counterattacking; but not even south, towards Meliptopol, Berdyansk and the Crimea, where instead the elite troops of Kiev almost every day claim the liberation of new settlements.

The Russian lines, the CNN sources argued, have proven to be well fortified and offer no easy passage for attacks by Ukrainian ground troops, who are being successfully pounded by the Russian air force in addition to the presence of mines. In short, the Ukrainian forces proved to be “vulnerable”, while the Russian ones, although numerically swelled by poorly trained and unmotivated soldiers, proved to be “competent” in their defenses.

Kiev’s response came through the mouth of the commander of the land forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who publicly confirmed to the Guardian for the first time that “our main force has not yet been engaged in combat and we are probing the weak points in the defenses enemies. It’s all yet to happen.”

The invasion of Crimea in 2014

Barack Obama intervenes today on the invasion of Crimea, during whose presidency the invasion and Russian annexation of Crimea took place in 2014. The former president defended his response at the time, accused by some of acquiescence: «Ukraine from that period is not today,” the former president told CNN. “There’s a reason why there wasn’t an armed invasion of Crimea at the time: because it was filled with a lot of Russian-speaking people who sympathized with Russia,” Obama stressed. “German Chancellor Angela Merkel and I responded to Putin with the tools we had”, said the former president, recalling that “many European countries did not want to impose sanctions against Moscow”. “Then it should come as no surprise that today there is large-scale Russian aggression in Europe,” Zelensky’s top adviser Mikhailo Podolyak quickly retorted.

