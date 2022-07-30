Gas prices in Europe jumped nearly fivefold compared to last year after Russia announced it would cut gas supplies from the Nord Stream pipeline, which supplies gas to Germany and other European countries.

Adding to the pressure on European countries, Germany is unable to complete the storage of all its natural gas needs to prepare for winter, which heralds an economic crisis that will not stop in Germany but spread across Europe, as Germany has the largest economy in Europe. It is also the country most dependent on Russian gas in Europe.

EU countries accuse Russia of using gas as a bargaining chip for extortion, increasing pressure on Europeans to ease sanctions on Moscow, while Russia says gas is a “Russian product, and Russia has the right to decide export rules,” meaning both sides Go to war using natural gas as a weapon.

What types of gas pipelines are there between Russia and Europe?

There are 4 natural gas pipelines from Russia to Europe, of which Nord Stream 1 is the most controversial and most important line. It connects Russia and Germany through the Baltic Sea and transports about 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Then there’s the Yamal-Europe line, which runs through Poland and Belarus to Germany, pumping 33 billion cubic meters of gas a year, but Russia shut it down in response to European sanctions.

Then there is the “Blue Stream” pipeline that crosses from Ukraine, which can pump 16 billion cubic meters, and finally the “Turkey Stream” line, which can pump 31.5 billion cubic meters.

Why Nord Stream 1 is most important to Europe?

The 1,200-kilometer Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs from the Russian coast near St. Petersburg through the Baltic Sea to northeastern Germany. The pipeline opened in 2011 and has a maximum daily gas transmission capacity of 170 million cubic meters.

Managed by Nord Stream AG, which is majority-owned by Gazprom, before the war 55% of Germany’s gas demand came from Russia, especially from this pipeline, which fell to 26% at the end of June this year.

How can Russia reduce gas supplies to Europe?

In May, the Russian company Gazprom announced the closure of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which is supplying gas to Germany and several European countries.

Subsequently, Russia reduced the gas pumping volume of the “North Stream 1” pipeline by 75% in June, reducing the daily gas pumping volume from 170 million cubic meters to 40 million cubic meters. After that, it announced that the line would be suspended for 10 days due to technical problems. .

At present, after the resumption, Russia has announced a reduction in supply, and the daily pumping capacity does not exceed 20 million cubic meters per day, which has led to a new increase in the price of natural gas in Europe, which is currently about 450% higher than last year.

How dependent is Europe on Russian gas?

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, Europe’s reliance on Russian gas has declined after the Ukraine war. In 2021, the EU imports more than 380 million cubic meters of natural gas through various pipelines every day, about 140 billion cubic meters for the whole year, and Russia’s natural gas imports account for 45% of Europe’s total natural gas imports. In return, Europe pays Russia about $440 billion in gas bills.

Here is the list of European countries that will import the most Russian gas in 2021:

Germany:6 billion cubic meters.

Italy:2 billion cubic meters.

Belarus:8 billion cubic meters.

Netherlands:7 billion cubic meters.

Hungary:6 billion cubic meters.

What would Germany be like without Russian gas?

If Russia continues to deliver gas to the Nord Stream pipeline at just 40% capacity, Germany can get through the coming winter without reducing energy consumption, thanks to the start of the war, according to the Kiel Institute for World Economic Research The proportion of German gas imports from Russia has increased since then.

The institute’s worst-case scenario is that Germany won’t be able to store all the gas it needs before the cold season arrives, costing the German economy 283 billion euros a year.

Is Russia Blackmailing Europe With Gas Problems?

In an interview with Al Jazeera, George Samuel, a fellow at the Global Policy Institute, refused to describe what Russia was doing as a “weaponization of natural gas,” saying Germany “froze Nord Stream 2 work” in February. , the European Union is also the country that announced that it will ban energy from Russia, so Europe is the party that began to use gas chips to pressure Russia. “

The authors of “Bombs for Peace” described what the Europeans did as “a wrong gamble in raising the sanctions ceiling and throwing themselves into chaos”, adding that European leaders People “did not take into account the huge economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic” and their markets had just emerged from a critical phase “with measures they enacted that will further damage the European economy.”

George Samuel fully blames European leaders, “because every time they announce their intention to give up Russian energy, but with winter and cold approaching, they can’t seem to do it, why are they now accusing Russia of arming gas?”

The spokesman expects the energy crisis to become apparent in the autumn, “which will affect Europe’s economic and political stability, and especially damage Germany, Europe’s largest economy.”