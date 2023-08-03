“So the construction sites are blocked”

by gds.it – ​​10 hours ago

Without European funds there is a serious risk that construction sites will block, that hundreds of works will never see the light of day or, in the worst case, that they will remain unfinished, concrete skeletons in the already tormented suburbs of Italy. The alarm was sounded by the local authorities, the Regions and the Municipalities which, most of all,…

