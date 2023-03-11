by gds.it – ​​6 hours ago

A perfect pregnancy. Which in recent weeks has turned into a nightmare, then overcome by the intuition of the doctors of the Civico di Palermo. Gemma Agostino, 42 years old, originally from Termini Imerese, had almost reached the milestone of 9 months: Emmanuel and Miriam would…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Gemma recounts the birth of the twins and her life in danger: “So the doctors saved me” appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.