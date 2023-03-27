Influencer couple Riley Whitelum, 38, and Elayna Carausu, 29, were in Thailand with their children Lenny, five, and Darwin, one, when they decided to visit a beach notorious for monkey attacks in the Ko Islands Phi Phi.

Aggression in Thailand: An Australian father had to fight some monkeys who wanted to attack his son on a beach. As Dagospia reports, influencer couple Riley Whitelum, 38, and Elayna Carausu, 29, were in Thailand with their children Lenny, five, and Darwin, one, when they decided to visit a beach notorious for beach attacks. monkeys in Ko Phi Phi islands. The couple had first arrived at that beach in the morning and tried to lure some monkeys for their children to see. After a first failed attempt, they decided to return at sunset, when they finally sighted the animals. The animals headed for the family bag and then lunged at the man and his young son. Riley Whitelum hit a monkey but found himself surrounded by the group. He tried to defend himself but was allegedly bitten by one of the animals.