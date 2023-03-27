Home World so the father defended his little son- Corriere TV
World

so the father defended his little son- Corriere TV

by admin
so the father defended his little son- Corriere TV

Influencer couple Riley Whitelum, 38, and Elayna Carausu, 29, were in Thailand with their children Lenny, five, and Darwin, one, when they decided to visit a beach notorious for monkey attacks in the Ko Islands Phi Phi.

Aggression in Thailand: An Australian father had to fight some monkeys who wanted to attack his son on a beach. As Dagospia reports, influencer couple Riley Whitelum, 38, and Elayna Carausu, 29, were in Thailand with their children Lenny, five, and Darwin, one, when they decided to visit a beach notorious for beach attacks. monkeys in Ko Phi Phi islands. The couple had first arrived at that beach in the morning and tried to lure some monkeys for their children to see. After a first failed attempt, they decided to return at sunset, when they finally sighted the animals. The animals headed for the family bag and then lunged at the man and his young son. Riley Whitelum hit a monkey but found himself surrounded by the group. He tried to defend himself but was allegedly bitten by one of the animals.

March 27, 2023 – Updated March 27, 2023, 11:50 am

© breaking latest news

See also  France, more violence against the police. "The sense of insecurity is growing." And Le Pen takes advantage of it

You may also like

“You too last minute friend…”

Israel, protests also in Jerusalem: thousands in front...

Udinese – All about Bijol’s injury / Here’s...

«Putin buried the country and screwed the people»

Diatoula – Les Terres Douces: the agro-ecological farm...

Nunatak, review of his album Nunatak and La...

The death of an Albanian actor and his...

Potorealistična grafika Electric Dreams Unreal Engine 5 2...

Stabilization of precarious Covid? The administrators eligible for...

Demonstrations and strikes in Israel against justice reform

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy