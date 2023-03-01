Mamost without vodka Z, the spirit for â€œreal Russian menâ€ which on the label also bears the words â€œLetâ€™s not give up ourâ€ , understood as military. Alternatively, there is vodka V, which instead bears an inscription dear to Vladimir Putin, “The strength is in the truth.”

We have returned to the Blisnetsy of Medvedkovo, the extreme north-eastern outskirts of the capital, a large-scale retail chain with affordable prices, very different from its competitors in the centre, still very Westernized in the offer of goods made more expensive by the triangulations with other countries, necessary to get them to wealthier consumers. Almost nothing is missing. But everything is more autarkic. Now there is the “good” Cola, with cans identical in all respects to those of the well-known drink. The packaging, the characters of the writing and the shape of the MaxiBon ice cream with biscuit are the same as always, only now it is called MaxiDuo. By the end of the year, ten furniture stores of the Belarusian company Swed House will open in Moscow, with a brand and catalog of bookcases and modular tables that closely resemble a famous Swedish company.

In his speech to the Federal Assembly a week ago, the president mocked the collective West's attempt to suffocate Russia with sanctions. 'They were a means of making our citizens suffer, destabilizing society from within. Their game failed.' To prove it, he cited macroeconomic data such as the failed collapse of GDP. But the impact on citizens can also be measured in other ways. And it does not consist so much in a growth in poverty, as demonstrated by the substantial stability of real incomes, which have decreased only slightly, but rather in the drop in consumption. In a qualitative and quantitative lowering of one's standard of living. The turnover of the retail trade continues to decline. In 2022 it fell by 6.7% (over twenty-one thousand rubles each, almost three hundred euros) and in the last month of the year it fell by 10.5%.

People tend to spend less because they fear the situation will get worse and because lower imports have pushed up prices. Comparing with the notes taken at the end of last October in the same shop, the increases are undeniable, and run faster than inflation, which is also 12%. The fate of a primary commodity such as milk, with all dairy products attached, is striking, as they have increased by thirty percent in just five months. A kilogram of cheese on average rises from 600 to 900 rubles. Processed Hochland cheese in a 400 gram package costs 326 rubles instead of 260 this fall, the Rossiya chocolate bar goes from 80 to 102 rubles.

The appearance of the single shop does not deceive this time. Even Rosstat, the state statistics committee, had to admit that the consequences of the sanctions are also felt in the shopping cart. In 2022, the goods that have undergone the highest price increases are tincture of iodine, the most used disinfectant in Russia, which rose by 55.2%, matches (+50.6%), bars of soap (+44.2%), sanitary pads for women (+43.5%), new foreign brand cars (+39.1%). Followed by deodorants, shampoos and toothpastes, around +38%. Among individual categories of goods, detergents increased by an average of 30%, household appliances by 15%. A holiday in Egypt and Turkey, the most accessible foreign destinations among those at the top of Russian preferences, costs on average 2.5 times more than before.