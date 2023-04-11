The US is also spying on Zelensky. They rise to about 100 i documents top secret Americans on the war ended up on the net, but the level of the problems that drag behind them also rises: the United States in reality do not completely trust the ally and for this reason they spy on it, like the enemies. News which, if confirmed, certainly cannot leave the nations calm which since February 24th have lined up alongside the alliance for Kiev and are supplying arms and money according to the indications that come from there. CNN looked into 53 documents leaked, all produced between mid-February and early March. One in particular reveals that the US they spied on Zelensky using typical signals intelligence tools, i.e. wiretaps.

The document cited by the all-news broadcaster dates back to the end of February and gives an account of the moves of the Ukrainian president: “Zalensky suggested hitting positions of Russian deployment in the Rostov oblast, in Russia” using drones. Ukrainian intelligence does not hide its irritation and frustration over the leak, but sources close to Zelensky – mentioned by CNN – also report that they are not surprised. Indeed, it is logical that the National Security Agency had such a mandate: since the beginning of the conflict, the United States has held back on some supplies requested by Kiev, such as those necessary for the air defense or long-range systems, for fear that it would use them to strike deep into Russia thus increasing the escalation and then yanking NATO into a direct engagement on the ground. And for the risk of accidents that can lead to the same result.

In the documentation it returns lo near collision last September 29 between a British reconnaissance aircraft and a Russian jet in the skies over the Crimea which allegedly forced NATO to intervene: a Russian reconnaissance aircraft (RC-135 Rivet Joint) and two fighters (Sukoi-27) were at a distance of only 15 feet and one even dropped a missile. The episode had been denounced by the Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace who then spoke of a “technical error” for that launch, but little comfort if the triggering of a world war can take place due to an error attributed to the technology used. Another document reveals how suspicious and alarmed the United States has been watching over the plans of some European countries in responding to Zelensky’s request for fighter aircraft. On February 23, says a report, Bulgaria said it was willing to donate his fleet of Mig-29s: a “challenge”, assesses the report, because Sofia would be left without fighter planes as long as it was up to the US to provide replacements for air police missions. Even a gamble on time, given that the F-16s would not arrive “before a year”.

Other documents give an account of the diffusion and penetration of the network of American spies in the upper echelons of the friendly countries. One for all is South Korea. Seoul and Washington are also doing these days joint military exercises in response to Kim Jong Un’s nuclear threats. But the espionage that emerges from leaked intelligence reports also concerns Jerusalem, with revelations about the Mossad’s activities in fomenting protests against the new government.

If the US is spying on Zelensky and his friends, let alone the enemies. The documentation that ended up online demonstrates the ability of US intelligence to penetrate the Russian Ministry of Defense and also the mercenary organization Wagner. Most of the information is collected through interception systems. The level of accuracy pushes to operational plans and specific objectives, for example for the conquest of thermoelectric stationselectrical substations and railway bridges Ukrainians that Russian forces planned to attack. Ditto for the ground movements of the Russian tanks to intercept those supplied by NATO since April.

While the hunt for moles continues, this jumble of sensitive information has already had the first concrete effects: Kiev is faced with the dilemma of whether to change plans, the US is in obvious difficulty with its allies being spied on, Moscow can use some of the revelations, such as the weakness of the enemy attested in the files, to your own advantage. And the other big problem behind those papers is that the network of informants, evidently very extensive, could be identified and jeopardized. This is what the democratic deputy said in a nutshell Jim Himes, of the intelligence commission of the US House: “it will not be difficult for the Russians to cut off the ways of collecting confidential information that could have saved human lives every day. Himes further said he feared that the United States‘ closest allies – the so-called intelligence partnership “Five Eyes” which comprises Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom – “they may think twice about sharing the most sensitive information”.