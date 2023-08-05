so whoever booked later paid less – breaking latest news

Those who booked their flights well in advance spent about 20% more than those who, on the other hand, bought the same flight a few weeks later. The exit from the pandemic has changed the fare curve of airlines so much that, in the most extreme cases, there are those who paid less than half close to departure compared to those who, on the other hand, decided to secure a seat much earlier. At least in this period on various markets – and if we exclude those who book last minute – the rule of “whoever books first, spends less” does not seem to apply.

The analysis

This is what emerges from an analysis that the Corriere carried out on the prices of flights within Italy and between our country and Portugal, Spain, Greece, Croatia and Malta in the period April-June of this year. On the various markets, the rates were extracted for 6 months, 3 months, 1 month and 1 week from departure on all direct connections operated by all companies (traditional, low cost, hybrid). Within some vectors one wonders whether the novelty is structural or not.

The new dynamics

Flights, as has recently been reported, are more expensive this year than in 2022. But if we narrow the field of observation to tariff fluctuations within the same year, we notice different characteristics to the historical average. In fact, before the pandemic, the underlying rule was simple: as the flight date approaches, bookings increase, the number of empty seats decreases and therefore the price to buy them gradually increases.

The difference

But in the first half of this year, this was not the case on the markets analysed. Those who made the reservation six months before departure paid an average of 57.7 euros each way, excluding extras such as seat selection, priority boarding, hold baggage. However, those who bought a ticket three months before take-off on the same routes paid out 47.8 euros: the traveler who moved earlier ended up paying ten euros more, each way.

The markets

If we look at the individual markets, the greatest drop was on the Italy-Malta routes where the cost went from 47.7 euros after six months from the flight to 25.7 euros after three months and even if you booked a month in advance, the outlay was of 29.8 euros. Significant drop also on flights with Croatia (from 48 to 39 euros) and Portugal (from 69 to 57 euros). A little less with Spain and the islands (from 63 to 60 euros), unchanged with Greece. Net decrease also on internal flights within Italy with the fare going from 55.7 euros six months earlier to 42.2 euros three months earlier up to 48.4 a month earlier.

Inside Italy

On the “domestic” segment, according to the analysis, the change in booking dynamics was so significant that only those who bought the trip one week before departure paid more than those who bought it six months earlier. And this does not apply to all airlines since a couple of them – both low cost – have made available lower prices than the previous months even a few days before take-off.

O’Leary’s parole (Ryanair)

Confirming the trend are also four insiders from as many airlines — traditional and low cost — very present in Italy. And after all, Michael O’Leary himself, CEO of Ryanair, explained to analysts that “the fares of passengers who booked close to the departure dates have “softened””, demonstrating that the usually typical increase on the eve of take-off there was none.

The algorithms

What happen? «Our algorithms react on the basis of the classic rule of supply and demand: the more the first goes up, the more the second leads the rates to increase quickly», explain the insiders consulted. «What we noticed at one point is that a greater number of customers than usual booked as soon as possible» and this pushed the algorithms at the basis of revenue management «to make prices skyrocket».

Price intervention

The result led to a paradox: those who looked for flights four months before take-off found themselves with decidedly high prices and therefore, discouraged, decided not to book or to aim elsewhere. And so the carriers ended up with planes that were filling up less quickly than usual. To avoid what is a nightmare – taking off half-empty – the carriers had to intervene “manually” in the algorithm to make it re-make available lower fares than those set by the algorithm itself. With the result of having “rewarded” those who booked late, however irritating those who bought months earlier.

