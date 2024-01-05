Soap opera presents to the public what Biojewels are – MONDO MODA

The character Luna (Giovana Cordeiro) from the global soap opera “Fuzuê” introduced the concept of Biojoia. A soap opera is a popular work shown on open TV and rarely addresses topics and topics that are out of the ordinary.

Biojewelry, also known as natural jewelry or ecojewelry, are accessories developed from organic materials found in nature, such as wood, seeds, leaves, twigs, etc. Discarded plastic bottles and aluminum cans can also be considered biojewelry.

They go through their own unique processes to become necklaces, earrings, bracelets, bracelets, rings, brooches, bags, belts and buttons.

In the case of wood, based on the sketch of the accessory, the type of wood is chosen. It then goes through specific machinery, such as a bench saw, band saw, bench drill, bench sander, orbital sander and water sandpaper. The finish can be done with beeswax, varnish, mineral oil or water-based.

To produce a necklace, the piece will be combined with leather or suede (or vegan suede) cords or threads, metal chains or hoops (gold, silver, rhodium, steel, aluminum, iron, brass, etc.), fabric or lace. It can also be used with stones (ABS, Acrylics, Plastic, Chaton, Crystal, Natural, Pearls and Strass), murano, ceramics (raw or worked), wooden balls, sea shells, etc.

In addition to being beautiful and unique, the pieces are also biosustainable, made using artisan techniques that have existed for years and are also important activities for different communities, such as indigenous peoples, for example.