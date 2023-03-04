Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram or any other platform, it doesn’t matter: no social networks until the age of 15. It is the bill proposed by the French centrist deputy of the Horizons group Laurent Marcangeli.

In short, where parents cannot impose themselves, the State should do so: the idea that arrived at the Assemblée Nationale proposes to set a 15 years the minimum age for access and registration on social networks, thus putting into practice the concept of “digital consent” already established by the European Union which indicates the minimum age to be able to use social networks in the range between 13 and 16 years.

As some local newspapers report, according to the National Commission for information technology and freedoms (Cnil), in France the first registration on social networks takes place, on average, at the age of 8 and a half, and more than half of the 10- 14 year olds. The appeal launched by the deputy is mainly aimed at parents who, according to him, often do not realize the risks that their children run surfing on social media since they were so young.

President of the Horizon Parliamentary Group in the National Assembly Laurent Marcangelim (right) with French Senator Francois Patriat

It is therefore important for the Horizons group to set a minimum age threshold that allows them to best supervise the digital life of the little ones: in fact, the idea is to impose formal authorizations from parents which must be verified by the platforms themselves, which must also take care to ascertain the personal data of the new member. In France the debate is open and it cannot be excluded that other states may also decide to comply more rigorously with EU directives and follow its example.