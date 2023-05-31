Social networks doomed to disappear ~ Mondoblog

Bonjour,

In light of the current evolution of conversations on social networks and the worrying dangers they pose to our societies, the question of their sustainability must clearly be asked. Because, can we allow to prosper platforms that create addiction on a large scale, on which false information spreads to industrial proportions and where harassment develops with impunity? The serious question is raised in this 164th edition of the Mondoblog newsletter. In this newsletter, other important topics are addressed: the demographic explosion in Africa and the risks it poses to future generations, the place of black women in the American cinematographic space, street culture in congo. We also offer an exploration of the legacy of the African-American painter Jean-Michel Basquiat, a different reflection on Pan-Africanism and a look at the relationship that women must have with beer in Port-au-Prince.

MONDOBILLET FEATURED

Social networks: when the Internet becomes antisocial

In their early days, social networks were a great way to break down barriers between people, to bring them closer, to inform them. But in recent years, we are witnessing a shift that leads us to question the real benefits that social networks can have in our lives. When we know that they have become the place where false information and various forms of harassment spread and that they cause a real addiction in some people, with all the psychological consequences that one can imagine. Faced with this finding, Monica Kalla-Lobé predicts one thing: the sinking of social platforms. For the Senegalese, the use that is made of it today and the excesses that we see there will irremediably sound their death knell. The only question that remains today is that of knowing when this will happen.

1.4 BILLION – SIREN – STREET

Africa: 1.4 billion inhabitants already?

The African continent is home to 1.4 billion people and projections estimate that this figure will increase to 9.7 billion in 2050. Faced with this development, some leaders of the continent are already positioning themselves on the issue, calling for example to anticipate the consequences. social that this galloping demography will necessarily generate. The Beninese Aimee Da Cruz take stock of the situation.

The Little Mermaid: A black woman on screen

The Little Mermaid, the live-action film, hits theaters in May. An American production which is at the center of a controversy: it is Halle Bailey, a black actress, who plays the main role. Much to the chagrin of conservatives. It is under the prism of this buzz that the Franco-Ivorian Corelia Leily explores the changing representation of black women in Hollywood.

Night markets: a pillar of Congolese culture

In Kinshasa, as in other cities in the DRC, the surroundings of the streets come to life after dark. This is the time when the night markets develop. They represent an ephemeral place of life, which it is absolutely necessary to discover to grasp the pulse of the country. Between festivities and culinary delights, Ruben Nyanguila offers a walk in the heart of the Congolese night.

SOME TICKETS IN BRIEF…

Basquiat, between music and Africa Afropolis: an essay on pan-Africanism How was it, my first time ?

One of many concerns Jean-Michel Basquiat is an African American who became famous for his neo-expressionist paintings. Died at only 27 years old, he left a prolific body of work. Anani Agboh recommends two podcasts to discover the artist. See also In Congo torn apart by war and hunger, the Tutsi's weapon is now cannibalism Cécilia Emma Wilson is an essayist from Togo. She publishes Afropolisan essay on cross-cultural Pan-Africanism. Gilles Lawson read the book, which makes a bold proposal: to go beyond the current and worn frameworks of Pan-Africanism. The first time of Ask Yingra will remain in his memory for a long time. For the Chadian blogger, it was both an exciting and bizarre experience: the fingers running back and forth, the emotional tsunami, the upside-down ideas…

MONDOBLOG AUDIO

Do you know the Mondoblog Audio ? These sound clips that take blog posts from written to spoken? Every week, a monblogger registers on his mobile phone to read one of his posts. The audio Mondoblog is then broadcast on the RFI antenna.

People who practice depigmentation do so because they feel bad about being black. This is the judgment Aurore Mondah on the people who meet one evening, Emilie Marcelin needs male companionship. She then calls on a young man who interests her. He is somewhat reserved shy. He even refuses to drink alcohol, preferring to take a juice. The blogger wants to have fun and orders beers. Beers that the waitress each time places in front of her companion. It must be said that in the bars of Port-au-Prince, beer is considered a symbol of masculinity. A woman cannot drink it. What revolts the young woman…

MONDOTUTO: INSERTING RICH CONTENT IN AN ARTICLE

Inserting content into your articles allows you to diversify your content and deepen your comments. Embedded content (also called rich content) helps to give your posts additional relevance by allowing you to creatively insert content mainly from social platforms. Thus, inserting a tweet, a Facebook post or even a video on YouTube is an excellent way to allow your reader to go further into the subject you are dealing with. For this reason, Mondoblog offers you the ultimate guide to mastering embedded content on WordPress!

This newsletter was written by Cameroonian blogger René Nkowa.

He hosts the blog From Douala With Love ».

