Socunbohemio, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The young Barcelonan Artur Viñas, artistically known as Socunbohemiopresents his debut album “Tales of the Four Seasons” (Vida Records, 23), an album in which he gives us thirteen songs that talk about the passage of time, love (and heartbreak) and the ways in which we hurt ourselves by making mistakes.

Through a sound that is between pop and folk, with compositions loaded with sensitivity, Socunbohemio has released an album that is structured from four previously published singles dedicated to each season of the year. Besides, “Tales of the Four Seasons” has arrived after his two EPs “Time destroys early” (19) y “The things I will never tell you” (20), two projects that have placed him on the Catalan music scene. His passion for composition and music comes from when he was little. “My parents signed me up for a piano and music theory class. That is to say, I did it academically, but it was with friends when I began to learn to play the guitar and little by little I discovered that I liked writing songs and I ended up taking it to a much more intimate field, much more for me, in my room”. Artur began to publish his songs without much reciprocity, in fact, he confesses that taking his passion towards a more professional approach took time. “It was with ‘Les coses que no dire mai’ that people began to listen to the project and then I saw that there were people who were taking my songs seriously. So I thought it would be nice to do concerts, give the project a serious shape and work with people to whom I can delegate different tasks. I started with the group, opportunities and projects started coming up, people began to listen to us and then Vida Records arrived, so we started with management”.

“In the end, the Catalan industry is a specialist in focusing with the same groups throughout the circuit”

The nickname of Socunbohemio It comes from when, at the age of fifteen, Artur opened his Instagram account, although he admits that he no longer feels identified with it. “At that moment I felt super bohemian and I have been dragging the name until now, with which I have a love-hate relationship. I think that life is an active process and being a bohemian is just being totally passive, that’s why I don’t like it. At that time I suppose I really liked that philosophy of flow but life is an active thing and you are part of the world, you have responsibilities and, as much as you want to flow, you can’t. It’s hard for me to say that I’m a bohemian because I’m not. We are hard workers, that’s what we are”.

Initially “Tales of the Four Seasons” it was inspired by the Nouvelle Vague, specifically in a series of films by Erich Rommer. That’s where the singles “Conte de Primavera”, “Conte d’Estiu”, “Conte de Tardor” and “Conte d’Hivern” come from, four songs that were published in the past few months and that have served as a preamble to the album. “I was discovering things and testing, so I felt very identified. It’s also a very traditional cinema, I think it’s very similar to my songs, which are songs that talk a bit about everyday life and the Nouvelle Vague does that a bit. I mean, it is not a giant cinema, but rather a small cinema, from day to day, from reality”. And so it reflects Socunbohemiowho with his songs shows a great facility for transporting the listener to very specific moments within specific and personal landscapes but, at the same time, very recognizable and identifiable thanks to the experiences and situations he describes. “I am obsessed with generating an imaginary that in the end is a whole world that I am explaining, a world in which things happen and it is concrete, it has characters, it has facts, stories, and explanations. But at the same time, I try to make it connected to universal experiences that everyone can feel identified with”.

The production of “Tales of the Four Seasons” has been in charge of Biel Colomer. In fact, it is the first time that Socunbohemio You have a producer for your project. Previously, he not only self-produced his music, but also recorded, distributed and promoted it. Now that he has a team, he has positively noted how he has changed his way of working and the final product, although he acknowledges that, in terms of production, it has been a process of getting to know each other musically with Colomer. “The first song we released was ‘Conte de Primavera’ and we can see progress in terms of the relationship between us. I came from working alone and when you work you are alone with your head and you are doing the things that you want. When you’re with a producer it’s not like that, because he also has the inner workings of him. In the first songs you can see that we haven’t finished…, but I think that with ‘Contes de les cuatre estacions’ you can see the evolution in production. Little by little we were catching the wave and I think that with the album we already understood each other much better”.

Socunbohemio He has discovered himself as one of the new voices within the Catalan music scene, a scene in which he feels a bit out of place. “The truth is that it gives me the feeling that everything is drifting towards a very urban face and I think that there are proposals that are not urban and that are being undervalued. I believe that specific groups are being created, I am seeing a certain filter, and I do not understand why there is this filter, I mean, I have come across doors that have closed in my face. In the end, the Catalan industry is a specialist in focusing with the same groups throughout the circuit, which are the ones that will tour and the rest of us will be there fighting to enter the bills until we die”.

As for the artist’s current moment, the singer-songwriter is presenting the album live with a band made up of Gerard López (guitar), Òscar Acón (drums) and Biel Colomer (keyboards and production). The four boys, with the help of the set design by Paloma Lamber, are offering concerts in various Catalan cities where they want to demonstrate a mix of “How small Socunbohemio can be and how big Socunbohemio can be. A combination of the most intimate, the smallest, even the largest”. But that’s not all, since Artur Viñas wants to do many things and is already working on a second album in which he believes he has found a new sound. “I’m experimenting more, I don’t know in which direction because of that. I think everything I’m doing to define my style is still very model-oriented but, obviously, I won’t stay with what I’ve done on this album, I’m very clear about that, I’m always looking for new things and I don’t want to run aground ”.