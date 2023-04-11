Socunbohemio He is one of those artists who has a special sensitivity, the one that is capable of dazzling you from the first song. He has been publishing music for more than five years, but it has not been until now that he has released his official debut album, “Tales of the Four Seasons” (Life Memories, 23).

In this work, Artur tells us a love story through the different seasons of the year. He starts in the spring showing us little by little how he grows through sound, simulating the birth of flowers, and having “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as a turning point towards the summer. And, just like flowers do, the sound of the album explodes in this section of the LP, where we find the warmest and most lively songs, such as “His words are carried away by the wind”. This section is where we find the liveliest songs, and where the love story is forged.

As soon as we cross the middle of the album, we go to autumn, with much slower songs, but full of more loving feelings, reaching the height of this romance, being "Autumn Tale" y "I don't want you to ever forget me" the pieces that best convey this era, and in turn two of the best songs of all the work. And, at the end of everything, winter arrives, the fall of the flowers and the rupture of love, reflected in the cold "The things I don't like about you". Therefore, it is a story that, contrary to what it may seem, does not end well, as shown in the short but heartbreaking "Les tardes sens'tu".

Although the true protagonist of the entire album is the voice of the young man from Barcelona. Not only because of what he manages to transmit with her, but because he also manages to adapt perfectly to all the rhythms that come his way. That is why he is capable of moving us with slower BPMs like in “No vull que t’oblidis mai de mi”, also jumping into funky without a problem, as shown inn “Spring Count” and even dare to have a very timid approach with the urban in “The things I don’t like about you”.

Another of the great points in favor of the album are the lyrics. Artur has that ability to create little worlds in each of his songs and totally immerse you in them through the mental images he creates. Hence, we want to visit his esteemed “garden” full of “taronges”, that place that seems to be the beginning of the love story and that also ends up being the end of it. That facility to create his own imagination makes us understand the story in its global form, but also makes it possible to understand the songs on their own.