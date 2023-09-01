Soen, review of his album Memorial (2023)

After spending all morning thinking about bands that move on near horizons and that remain at a very high level over the years, and very few have come to mind, such as Tool, Opeth, Caligula’s Horse or Leprous. Well, since the ex-Opeth drummer, Martin López, created the band together with the current vocalist Joel Ekelöf, I don’t remember a bad album, so I add to Say to the list. Yes, it’s true that his first job, “Cognitive” (12), you can clearly see the influences of bands like the aforementioned Tool as well, but don’t get me wrong because it’s a very good album and even more so being the first one, only they still hadn’t found and matured the sound that characterizes them today and what do they do Say be one of the most recognized bands on the prog scene. So much with “Tellurian” (14) y “Lykaia” (17), especially with the latter, managed to mature and shape their sound and become a band with a very characteristic sound.

After two of his most successful albums, “Lotus” (19) e “Imperial” (21), come back with a very complete album, in which they show their potential. Special mention to Ekelöf, who shows that he is one of the most elegant and complete singers in the prog metal scene. It’s not usually very common to hear him scratch his voice, but this time he leaves details that surprise for the better, and perfectly accompany the song, something that is sometimes forgotten in this genre.

They all show great individual talent, especially the drummer Martin Lopez, who personally seems like a crazy musician to me, being key in one of the golden ages of the Opeth band, which is no small thing precisely. But in addition to high-level individual performances, the rapport shown by all is admirable. One of the songs that demonstrates all of the above is “Fortress”, with a powerful, complex and hard-hitting riff that results in one of the best moments on the album along with “Incendiary” e “Icon”. To this we must add a long list of great guitar solos –perhaps somewhat exaggerated at some point– and the ability to Say for lowering the revolutions with a lot of elegance as they demonstrate at the beginning of the album with “Sincere” o “Hollowed”. Little by little, Soen matures and establishes itself as one of the most solid bands in prog metal. And honestly, it was about time.