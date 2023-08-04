Sofija Milošević and Luka Jović buy a property in Portonovo | Entertainment

Model Sofija Milošević and football player Luka Jović are reportedly buying a property in a luxury complex where Novak Djokovic and his family are also staying.

Football player Luka Jović and model and designer Sofija Milošević will reportedly buy a property in the luxury complex Portonovi, where they have been vacationing for years.

“For them, Porton is heaven on earth, and even though they have traveled halfway around the world, they feel most comfortable here and have decided to buy a property. As far as I know, it is already coming to an end. The thing is that it is more profitable for them to buy an apartment, rather than paying only for accommodation and up to 60,000 euros per vacation, because she stays there for up to a month“, said the source of the Telegraph and added:

“I know that they were looking to make it an apartment in the building where Novak bought a duplex, but I don’t know if they found something available there that suits them. That location is great, it’s two minutes from the sandy beach, it has a reception, security , gym… Everything they need for a peaceful and relaxing stay”.



Real estate prices in Portonovo are kept a secret, and even if some information were to spread, it would be very difficult to reach the public because the employees are bound by serious contracts.

“It’s not allowed to be talked about here, but you know how it goes, information always leaks and is rumored among employees. As far as I know, around 2.5 million euros is the apartment that Sofija and Luka bought,” concluded the same source.

