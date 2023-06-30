Sofija Milošević in bikini Jović commented | Entertainment

Sofija Milošević posed on vacation in a bathing suit, and the comments on the appearance of the mother of two sons are just pouring in.

Model Sofija Milošević is currently enjoying a holiday in Turkey with her family, from where she treated her followers to photos in a bikini and this year she showed a flawless line.

Although she gave birth twice, there is no trace of excess weightand even her partner, soccer player Luka Jović, with whom he plans to have a big wedding this year, could not resist Sofia’s pictures.

Sofia gave birth to her second son in March of last year, and it didn’t take much time for her to regain her girlish, i.e. model-like, figure with training and a well-chosen diet. She posed in two-piece bikini and made several posesand Luka is in her comments left a fire emoticonwhich is definitely the biggest compliment in male-female correspondence, while she is him replied with red hearts.



Sofia recently, without much fanfare and the presence of the media, baptized in the Ruzica church on Kalemegdan, after which a celebration was held in a Belgrade restaurant for a close circle of people.

She made this decision so that she could soon be with Jović conclude a church marriagein addition to a civil wedding, and it is not yet known whether the couple will get married in Belgrade or in some exotic destination this summer.



