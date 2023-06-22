Sofija Milošević in the gym | Fun

You have never had the opportunity to see the beautiful Sofia Milosevic like this.

The wife of the famous soccer player Luka Jović and the beautiful model Sofija Milosevic was recently baptized so that she could say the fateful “yes” in church to her chosen one, with whom she has two children. Sofia is considered to be one of the most beautiful Serbian women, and the many front pages and fashion shows she has done for the world‘s most famous brands speak in support of that.

The model’s appearance is as much due to genetics as it is to the gym, and judging by her Instagram account, Milošević does not break out from there. Thus, he regularly reports to his followers on social platforms about his training, which is anything but easy, and which arouses the imagination of the stronger sex.

Tight in black leggings and a top, Sofia showed her followers what she looks like without a hint of makeup, and at the same time sculpted attributes, but also a perfectly flat stomach.



Sofia was baptized on Saturday in the Ruzica church in Kalemegdan. The holy act was attended by her chosen one, Luka Jović, as well as the closest circle of family and friends, after which they continued the celebration in a well-known Belgrade restaurant. According to the local media, the wedding of the football player and the model will take place in the near future, and as things currently stand, the two will most likely get married in the Church of Saint Sava in Vračar, in the crypt of the Holy Great Martyr Prince Lazar, where they fatefully said “I do”. many other pairs known to the public also pronounced before them. After that, they will have a celebration for their families and friends.

Sofia and Luka will get married civilly before this sacred act, but they have not yet agreed whether they will do it in Belgrade before the church wedding itself or at some exotic destination during the summer, and only in the presence of the godfathers. By the way, the model and the football player chose their closest friends with whom they have been friends since childhood, so they had no doubts about it.



